County Championship: Wickets tumble between Sussex and Gloucestershire

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Ryan Higgins claimed six wickets in the day, including first-class best figures of 5-21

Specsavers County Championship Division Two, 1st Central County Ground (day two): Sussex 145 & 51-2: Salt 63; Higgins 5-21 Gloucestershire 183: Howell 37, Noema-Barnett 31; Wiese 5-48, Robinson 4-67 Sussex (3 pts) lead Gloucestershire (3 pts) by 13 runs Scorecard

Sussex and Gloucestershire shared out 22 wickets on a seesawing second day of their Division Two match at Hove.

Ryan Higgins (5-21) took advantage of bowler-friendly conditions, producing a brilliant spell to trigger a Sussex collapse from 92-0 to 145 all out.

Ollie Robinson (4-67) and David Wiese (5-48) hit back, but Gloucestershire claimed a 38-run lead by reaching 183.

Sussex cancelled that first-innings lead out, but lost Luke Wells (22) to the penultimate ball to close on 51-2.

In cold, damp conditions batting was particularly difficult on the south coast, with wickets tumbling and 293 runs added overall after overnight batsmen Wells (27) and Philip Salt (63) departed.

After Sussex lost all 10 first-innings wickets for 53 runs, Robinson and Wiese ensured no Gloucestershire batsman made more than opener Benny Howell's 37, although Kieran Noema-Barnett's 31 meant the visitors claimed a first-innings lead.

As the County Championship battled with delays elsewhere, play continued until 19:25 BST at Hove with Wells and Stiaan van Zyl (23 not out) - giving the hosts a lead of 13 runs before Noema-Barnett bowled the former.