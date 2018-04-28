Simon Kerrigan: One-time England spinner to assist Lancashire coaches

Share this with Email Share this with Facebook Share this with Twitter Share this with Whatsapp
Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption Simon Kerrigan made his first-class debut for Lancashire in April 2010

Lancashire left-arm spinner Simon Kerrigan is set to focus on assisting the club's coaching staff across all age levels rather than playing.

The 28-year-old, who played one Test for England against Australia in 2013, has not featured in the county's opening three Championship fixtures.

"My form hasn't been at the level that it needs to be for a while," he said.

"I will remain part of the playing squad and assist with coaching across all areas for the time being."

Kerrigan only made two first-class appearances for Lancs last season, taking five wickets at an average of 57.40, and he spent the end of the campaign on loan at Northamptonshire.

He picked up a further 12 wickets at 32.41 apiece in four outings for Northants in Division Two.

On his England debut Kerrigan conceded 53 runs in eight overs on day one of the fifth Test against Australia at The Oval, which ended as a draw.

"We respect Simon's situation and are eager to support him in the coaching opportunities and help him return to what he feels is an acceptable level of form," Lancashire director of cricket Paul Allott added.

More on this story

Simon Kerrigan: Lancashire spinner signs new two-year deal with the club

12 september 2016

Ashes 2013: Simon Kerrigan England criticism 'off the mark'

23 august 2013

The Ashes: Simon Kerrigan tipped to bounce back for England

22 august 2013