Saturday club cricket results

Share this with Email Share this with Facebook Share this with Twitter Share this with Whatsapp
Image copyright Press Eye

Saturday 28 April

Robinson Services NCU Premier League

Instonians v CSNI

Instonians 249-5 J Shannon 75, A White 51

CSNI 232 A Malan 90

Instonians won by 17 runs

Muckamore v Armagh

Armagh 171-8 Van Schalkwyk 56

Muckamore 101 N Gelson 3-21

Armagh, on their return to the Premier League, secure victory by 70 runs

North Down v CIYMS

North Down 169 P Eakin 52

CIYMS 166 N Jones 51, R Pretorius 5-27

North Down, after being 91-6, won by three runs

Waringstown v Carrickfergus

Carrickfergus 209-5 M Gilmour 67, J Burton 43

Waringstown required (D/L) 200 off 46 overs - 184-9 G Thompson 63, S Khan 53

Carrickfergus won by 15 runs (D/L)

North-West Premiership

Brigade v Coleraine

Brigade 251 J Thompson 80, G McKeegan 66, I Hussain 63

Coleraine 28-2 (nine overs) Match Abandoned due to rain.

Strabane v Ardmore

Ardmore 197 for seven - Match Abandoned

Donemana v Eglinton

Eglinton 269 S Thompson 128, M Erlank 51

Donemana 224 W McClintock 101

Eglinton won by 45 runs and the champions start their title defence with two defeats

Bready v Fox Lodge

Fox Lodge 69 D Scanlon 3-3, G McFaul 3-25

Bready 70-1 K Harrison 39 no

Bready won by nine wickets for the second week

More on this story

Weekend club cricket results in NI

12 august 2017

Saturday club cricket results in NI

05 august 2017

Weekend club cricket results in Northern Ireland

02 july 2017

Friday night wins for CIYMS and Bready

30 june 2017

Weekend cricket results in Northern Ireland

17 june 2017

Friday Inter-pro cricket results

16 june 2017