Pakistan and Kent frustrated by rain again at Canterbury

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Pakistan took one wicket before rain curtailed day one - and the sides were unable to take the field on day two or three

Tour match, The Spitfire Ground, Canterbury (day three of four): Pakistan 168: Imam 61, Gidman 5-47 Kent 39-1: Dickson 24* Pakistan lead by 129 runs - no play possible on day two or three Scorecard

Pakistan's Test preparations suffered another blow after losing a second successive day of their four-day tour match against Kent to the weather.

Heavy overnight rain at Canterbury meant day three's play was abandoned before the scheduled 10:30 BST start.

The tourists were bowled out for 168 on day one, with Imam-ul-Haq hitting 61, before Kent reached 39-1 in reply.

Pakistan have one more warm-up game, at Northampton, before a Test in Ireland and two Tests against England.