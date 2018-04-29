Pakistan and Kent frustrated by rain again at Canterbury
|Tour match, The Spitfire Ground, Canterbury (day three of four):
|Pakistan 168: Imam 61, Gidman 5-47
|Kent 39-1: Dickson 24*
|Pakistan lead by 129 runs - no play possible on day two or three
|Scorecard
Pakistan's Test preparations suffered another blow after losing a second successive day of their four-day tour match against Kent to the weather.
Heavy overnight rain at Canterbury meant day three's play was abandoned before the scheduled 10:30 BST start.
The tourists were bowled out for 168 on day one, with Imam-ul-Haq hitting 61, before Kent reached 39-1 in reply.
Pakistan have one more warm-up game, at Northampton, before a Test in Ireland and two Tests against England.