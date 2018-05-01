North-West Warriors on top against Leinster Lightning in Inter-Provincial game

Share this with Email Share this with Facebook Share this with Twitter Share this with Whatsapp
Image copyright Inpho
Image caption Stuart Thompson hit 18 boundaries in his unbeaten 136 against Leinster Lightning on Tuesday

North-West Warriors finished day one of their Inter-Provincial match against Leinster Lightning on a commanding 358-3 at Sydney Parade.

An undefeated fourth-wicket partnership of 265 between Niall O'Brien (129 no) and Stuart Thompson (136 no) in the three-day game set a Warriors record.

Warriors were 26-2 before Aaron Gillespie and O'Brien added 67 valuable runs for the third wicket.

O'Brien and Thompson each hit a six on a perfect batting wicket.

Leinster Lightning are likely to face a big target but with their formidable batting line up there will be some interesting cricket in store.

North-West Warriors 358-3 (104 overs) S Thompson 136 no, N O'Brien 129 no; K J O'Brien 2-38, T Kane 2-69.

More on this story

Leinster Lightning retain One-Day Inter-Pro Cup after Warriors beat Knights

07 august 2017

The North-West Warriors beat Leinster Lightning to keep the T20 title race alive

21 july 2017

John Bracewell: Ireland coach to step down in December after 30 months in role

18 july 2017

Leinster Lightning build a strong lead over the Northern Knights

06 june 2017

Leinster Lightning see off North West Warriors in 50-over Interprovincial opener

01 may 2017