Lewis Hill: Leicestershire wicketkeeper signs deal until 2020

Image caption Lewis Hill (right) represents Leicestershire in all forms of the game

Leicestershire wicketkeeper Lewis Hill has signed a new deal to keep him with the Division Two county until the end of the 2020 season.

The 27-year-old, who has scored 1,843 career runs in all formats, came through the club's academy system.

In June 2015 he hit the winning run as the Foxes ended a wait of almost three years for a County Championship win.

"Leicestershire is my hometown team and it is an honour to play my cricket here," Hill told the club website.

Head coach Paul Nixon said: "Lewis has worked incredibly hard on his game over the winter and is an important part of our squad here."

