Pakistan v Northants: Shadab Khan takes 6-77 on opening day of tour match

Image caption Leg-spinner Shadab Khan has played one Test and 17 one-day internationals for Pakistan
Tour match, The County Ground, Northampton (day one of four):
Northamptonshire 259 (73.4 overs): Rossington 90, Shadab 6-77
Pakistan 6-0 (4.3 overs)
Pakistan trail by 253 runs
Pakistan leg-spinner Shadab Khan took 6-77 to help dismiss Northamptonshire for 259 on the opening day of their second tour match in England.

Khan dismissed five of Northants' top seven batsmen, including top-scorer Adam Rossington (90), and ran out number three batsman Luke Proctor.

The 19-year-old made one Test appearance for Pakistan in 2017, taking 1-90 against West Indies.

Pakistan finished the day on 6-0, trailing the hosts by 253 runs.

The tourists are without leg-spinner Yasir Shah, who was ruled out of the tour with a hip injury.

Pakistan play a one-off Test against Ireland on 11 May, before their two-match series against England begins on 24 May.

