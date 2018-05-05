County Championship: Nottinghamshire in control against Hampshire

Image copyright Rex Features Image caption Steven Mullaney had scored 66 runs in his previous five innings this season before his unbeaten 82 on Saturday

Specsavers County Championship Division One, Trent Bridge (day two): Nottinghamshire 302 & 136-0: Mullaney 82*, Libby 50* Hampshire 223: Amla 69, McManus 66; Patel 3-25, Broad 3-45 Notts (6 pts) lead Hampshire (4 pts) by 215 runs Scorecard

Nottinghamshire took control on day two of their Championship game against Hampshire at Trent Bridge.

Hampshire resumed their first innings on 70-3, trailing by 232, and they lost wickets at a consistent pace early on.

Hashim Amla made 69 and Lewis McManus scored 66, but no other batsman reached 30 as they were all out for 223.

Notts openers Steven Mullaney (82 not out) and Jake Libby (50 not out) made an unbeaten 136 to help their side to lead by 215 runs at stumps.

Mullaney and Libby had combined to make only 11 runs in the hosts' first innings total of 302, but they were untroubled in 35 overs in the middle on Saturday.

The pair built on another excellent bowling performance, with England seamer Stuart Broad (3-45) and spinner Samit Patel (3-25) each taking three wickets.

Jake Ball, the Championship's leading wicket taker before the latest round of fixtures, took only one wicket and was the most expensive of the Nottinghamshire bowlers with figures of 1-69.

Hampshire's bowlers found the going even tougher, however, with Mullaney's 82 coming from only 119 balls, leaving the Division One leaders in strong position to claim a third win of the season.

Hampshire batsman Lewis McManus told BBC Radio Solent:

"It would have been nice to get close to their score to collect a few batting points as well, but it's not to be.

"We're slightly on the back foot at the moment but it's a big first hour tomorrow, there's no reason why we can't chip away at them and knock them back a little bit.

"Although it's a nice wicket to bat on there's still a little bit for the bowlers. Hopefully we can exploit that tomorrow and get a few early wickets."