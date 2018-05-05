County Championship: Daryl Mitchell leads Pears fightback after Rory Burns ton for Surrey

Image copyright Rex Features Image caption On 77, Daryl Mitchell has already more than doubled this season's previous highest score in the Championship of 35

Specsavers County Championship Division One, Kia Oval (day two): Surrey 434: Burns 193, Foakes 72; Leach 4-96 Worcestershire 135-1: Mitchell 77* Worcestershire (2 pts) trail Surrey (3 pts) by 299 runs Scorecard

Surrey skipper Rory Burns made the highest Championship score of the season so far to help his side pile up 434 against Worcestershire at The Oval.

Burns went for 193, falling fell just short of what would have been the second double century of his career.

But the visitors, who have lost their first three matches, did not buckle.

Ex-captain Daryl Mitchell got the reply off to a solid start with an unbeaten 77 to help his side close on 135-1, needing 150 more to avoid a follow-on.

He was well supported by fellow opener Brett D'Oliveira, who made double figures for the first time this season, making 23 out of a stand of 48 with Mitchell to end a run of successive scores of 1, 1, 3, 5, 3 and 0.

Tom Fell then made an unbeaten 27 as he and Mitchell put on a further 87 runs before the close.

Mitchell's innings was the first 50-plus score made by a Worcestershire top-order batsman this season. In their three previous Championship games, only wicketkeeper Ben Cox and all-rounder Ed Barnard had made half-centuries,

Burns had earlier batted for just eight minutes short of nine hours before being eighth out when Mitchell hung on brilliantly at slip to a thick edge off fast bowler Charlie Morris.

Surrey captain Rory Burns told BBC Radio London:

"Of course I am pretty satisfied with 193 but I wouldn't have minded a double hundred.

"The pitch is slightly two-paced but I just stuck in there and waited for the ball to come into my areas. It was all about batting as big as we could and 434 is a score we're pretty happy with."

Worcestershire debutant Ben Twohig told BBC Hereford & Worcester:

"It was great to get my maiden first-class wicket and great to make my debut at a ground like The Oval. I've never even been here before so it's a brilliant experience.

"Daryl Mitchell and Tom Fell both played really well in that last session. We just need to keep going and get as many runs as we can in our first innings."