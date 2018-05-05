County Championship: Kent fight back after Marsh leads Glamorgan recovery

By Nick Webb BBC Wales Sport at Sophia Gardens
Image caption Shaun Marsh made 76 for Glamorgan in their second innings before being run out
Specsavers County Championship Division Two, Sophia Gardens (day two):
Glamorgan 94: Stevens 6-26, Henry 4-31 & 273-9 Marsh 76, Murphy 54; Henry 3-59
Kent 174: Van der Gugten 7-42
Glamorgan (3 pts) lead Kent (3 pts) by 193 runs
Glamorgan hold a precarious 193-run lead over Kent, closing on 273-9 in their second innings on day two of their County Championship Division Two game at Sophia Gardens.

The key moment was the run-out of Shaun Marsh, whose classy 76 saw him add 126 with Jack Murphy (54).

Kent's persistent seamers gave little away as the run-rate dropped dramatically in the evening.

Matt Henry claimed two late wickets to put his side in the driving seat.

Earlier Glamorgan seamer Timm van der Gugten finished with a first-class career-best of 7-42

