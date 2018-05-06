County Championship: Aiden Markram leads Durham fight back against Leicestershire

Specsavers County Championship Division Two, Emirates Riverside (day three):
Leicestershire 440: Horton 75, Cosgrove 75, Carberry 73, Dexter 70*
Durham 184 Clark 64; Griffiths 4-34 & 233-1 (f/o): Markram 94, Steel 79*
Durham (2 pts) trail Leicestershire (5 pts) by 23 runs
Aiden Markram found some timely form for Durham in their bid to avoid an innings-defeat against Leicestershire.

South African Markram (94) ended a run of three ducks and put on 152 with fellow opener Cameron Steel (79 not out) as Durham were made to follow-on.

Earlier, Leicestershire bowled the hosts out for 184, Durham having resumed on 142-7 in reply to their 440.

But Markram was the only wicket to fall second time round as his side closed on 233-1, just 23 runs behind.

The 23-year-old, who scored two centuries in South Africa's 3-1 series victory against Australia in March, had endured a torrid start to his spell as Durham's overseas player.

A pair in a defeat by Kent was followed by a first-innings duck in this game, but the right-hander was unfortunate not to add to his 14 first-class centuries when Callum Parkinson trapped him leg-before six runs shy of the landmark.

Steel and Will Smith (43 not out) kept up the recovery as the hosts moved towards parity at stumps with an unbroken 81-run partnership.

