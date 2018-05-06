County Championship: Yorkshire wrap up win over champions Essex

Image copyright Rex Features Image caption Yorkshire seamer Ben Coad has taken 23 wickets in his three County Championship appearances this season

Specsavers County Championship Division One, Cloudfm County Ground (day three): Yorkshire 50 & 329: Brook 124; Siddle 4-65 Essex 142 & 146: Patterson 6-40, Coad 3-36 Yorkshire (19 pts) beat Essex (3 pts) by 91 runs Scorecard

Essex collapsed on the third morning as Yorkshire completed victory at Chelmsford, despite being bowled out for 50 in their first innings.

The county champions resumed on 97-4, needing 141 more runs to win.

But they slumped to 146 all out to lose by 91 runs as Steve Patterson claimed a career-best 6-40 and Ben Coad 3-36.

Yorkshire's score after choosing to bat first was the sixth lowest total made in the first innings of a County Championship match by a winning team.

The lowest remains the 31 that Gloucestershire posted against Middlesex at Bristol in 1924.

Essex's defeat was their first in the County Championship since losing to Glamorgan in August 2016.

Their run chase was effectively over when they lost four wickets in 23 balls without adding a run as they slumped from 114-4 to 114-8.

Captain Ryan ten Doeschate was first to go, trapped leg before by Coad, who then had James Foster caught behind and also pinned Simon Harmer in front as he claimed three wickets in 10 balls.

Veteran seamer Patterson, 34, then bowled Essex's last hope Dan Lawrence for 32 and removed Jamie Porter lbw to improve on his previous best figures of 6-56.

And Tim Bresnan completed a remarkable victory for Yorkshire when former Australia paceman Peter Siddle was trapped leg before.

Yorkshire are next in action at The Oval on Friday when they face Surrey, while Essex are at New Road to take on Worcestershire.

Essex head coach Anthony McGrath:

"It was a crazy game. To bowl a team out for 50 and get triple their total we'd be expecting to win the game.

"If we'd have got 200-250 in that first innings it would have been a different game. But give credit to Yorkshire. They came back and started their second innings with Jonny Bairstow coming out and playing aggressively.

"It's unlike us in the last two years where we've had chances to win and we have done. But that's cricket. I've said to the boys up there that the test of a really good team is how they bounce back, and that's what we'll be looking to do at Worcester."

Yorkshire seamer Steven Patterson:

"We came into the day knowing if we put a shift in that we'd be close. But the way Coady bowled this morning to take three wickets for no runs just turned it on its head, and we dominated the rest.

"It was a really difficult first day for us. The first session was probably the worst session of cricket I've ever been involved in. But the belief we showed from that moment on, for the rest of the game, was pretty impressive. A lot of people stood up at tough times and made important contributions.

"It's hard to win four-day games no matter who it's against, but we've got some fantastic talent in the dressing room. We know if we truly believe and stick together you can achieve anything in the game. And that's shown in the last two days."