County Championship: Dane Vilas hits unbeaten 235 for Lancashire against Somerset

Image copyright Rex Features Image caption Dane Vilas was just nine runs short of his first-class career-best score of 244

Specsavers County Championship Division One, Emirates Old Trafford (day three): Somerset 429 & 51-0: Davies 22*, Renshaw 20* Lancashire 492: Villas 235*, Jennings 109, Clark 50; Abell 4-43 Somerset (5 pts) trail Lancashire (6 pts) by 12 runs Scorecard

Lancashire's Dane Vilas hit an unbeaten double century against Somerset on day three at Old Trafford but the Division One match appears set for a draw.

Resuming on 217-2, trailing by 212 runs, Lancashire moved into a first-innings lead after Keaton Jennings reached his ton before falling for 109.

Vilas, who began the day on 83, made 235 from 363 balls, with 31 boundaries, but the hosts were all out for 492.

Somerset navigated 18 overs before the close, reaching 51-0, 12 runs behind.

Matt Renshaw and Steve Davies, deputising as opener for the injured Marcus Trescothick, will resume on 20 and 22 respectively for the visitors.

Jordan Clark reached 50 for the hosts, from 102 balls, before being bowled by Tom Abell, one of four successive Lancashire wickets for the Somerset captain before the visitors were held up by a last-wicket 49-run stand.

Somerset head coach Jason Kerr:

"It looked like Lancashire were going to bat past us by a long way until that inspired spell by Tom Abell. He put the ball in the right place. There was a bit of swing there for him and he got on a roll.

"Tom's worked hard on his bowling. He's got some really good skills, he's built his confidence at this level and over the last couple of games, it's proved really vital for us.

"Vilas played superbly. I was particularly impressed with the way he played Jack Leach. He put him under pressure and manipulated him really well."

Lancashire's Dane Vilas:

"It's always nice to get a hundred and nicer to get a big one. It was what we wanted as a team. It's a really good wicket and it's nice to cash in when you can. The easiest time to bat is when you have a hundred.

"In the back of my mind I'm always thinking about the green seamers early in the summer when you think: 'Gosh, I wish to get even one run here'.

"It would have been even better if we had got a couple of wickets late on. But it's spinning out there and I don't think 50-0 tells a true story. If we get a quick burst of wickets, anything is possible."