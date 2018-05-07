100-ball cricket: County players & representatives set for ECB meeting

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Notts Outlaws won the 2017 edition of the T20 Blast

County cricketers will meet with the England and Wales Cricket Board on Tuesday to discuss plans for a new 100-ball competition.

Player representatives from the 18 counties and senior figures from the Professional Cricketers' Association will attend the meeting at Edgbaston.

The 100-ball format was proposed in April as a way to attract new audiences to the game.

It could be part of the new city-based tournament which begins in 2020.

Director of cricket Andrew Strauss previously said the 100-ball proposal is aimed at "mums and kids in the summer holidays".

The proposal has received a mixed reaction from fans and players.

