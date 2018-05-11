County Championship: Wayne Madsen puts Derbyshire on top against Durham

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Derbyshire's Wayne Madsen (right) will start day two at the crease with Matt Critchley

Specsavers County Championship Division Two, The 3aaa County Ground (day one): Derbyshire 301-4: Madsen 80*, Godleman 61; Weighell 2-48 Durham: Yet to bat Derbyshire 3 pts, Durham 1 pt Scorecard

Derbyshire recovered from a cluster of wickets after lunch to end the first day on top against Durham.

Durham chose to field but the hosts were 110-0 at lunch before Ben Slater (55) was caught off Nathan Rimmington.

Luis Reece (48) and Alex Hughes - who went for an eighth-ball duck - fell soon after, leaving Derbyshire 126-3.

But a 114-run stand between Wayne Madsen (80 not out) and Billy Godleman (61) steadied things and Matt Critchley guided Derbyshire to 301-4 at close.

Durham handed the new ball to Mark Wood at 17:30 BST but the umpires took the players off for bad light, which signalled the end of the of the day's play.

Meanwhile, it is the second match in a row Durham have put a side in to bat, only for their opponents to put on an opening stand of more than 100.