County Championship: Steven Crook and Doug Bracewell rescue Northants at Warwickshire

Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption Steven Crook and Doug Bracewell's 122-run stand was a Northants record for the eighth wicket against Warwickshire
Specsavers County Championship Division Two, Edgbaston (day one):
Northamptonshire 256: Crook 92, Bracewell 81; Brookes 4-54
Warwickshire 100-4: Bell 50*; Bracewell 2-21
Northamptonshire (2 pts) lead Warwickshire (3 pts) by 156 runs
Steven Crook and Doug Bracewell's eighth-wicket stand of 122 led a fine Northants recovery in their County Championship game at Warwickshire.

Bears teenage seamer Henry Brookes (4-54) took three early wickets on day one as Northamptonshire slipped to 52-6.

Josh Cobb's 29 helped his side to 102-7, before Crook (92) and Bracewell (81) launched a superb counter-attack.

The visitors were all out for 256, but seamer Bracewell (2-21) struck twice as Warwickshire closed on 100-4.

Former England batsman Ian Bell was the only Bears batsman to impress, making an unbeaten 55 before bad light stopped play.