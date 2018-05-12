County Championship: Only 21.4 overs are bowled on day two at The Oval

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Surrey left-armer Sam Curran turns 20 at the start of June

Specsavers County Championship Division One, Kia Oval (day two): Surrey 414: Pope 158*, Clarke 71; Bresnan 3-98 Yorkshire 40-3: Root 14*; S Curran 2-15 Yorkshire (3 pts) trail Surrey (6 pts) by 374 runs Scorecard

Surrey and Yorkshire were left frustrated by the weather on day two of their County Championship match as rain washed out the final two sessions.

Ollie Pope added 27 to his overnight score to finish on a career-best 158 not out, helping Surrey to claim maximum batting bonus points before they were out for 414.

Yorkshire were wobbling on 40-3 when rain arrived just before lunch.

England Test captain Joe Root will resume his innings on Sunday on 14.

But the 27-year-old will have plenty of rebuilding to do after Adam Lyth, Alex Lees and Cheteshwar Pujara all went cheaply.

Teenage left-arm seamer Sam Curran picked up the wickets of Lyth lbw, and India batsman Pujara, caught at slip. Jade Dernbach accounted for Lees first ball, snaffled low down by Dean Elgar in the slips.

Root, who was out for a golden duck and 35 against Essex in his only innings for Yorkshire this season, is playing his final match before England's Test series against Pakistan starts on 24 May.

Surrey's Ollie Pope:

"It was nice to pass my previous top score and hopefully make a contribution to a Surrey win. It's my first first-innings hundred so it's pretty special.

"There is always a ball in that wicket that can get you out but there is some pace and runs to be scored. You had to stay switched on.

"The wicket will have been under cover for a while so that could spice it up a bit more but we've still got some pretty handy players to get out."

Yorkshire and England's Jonny Bairstow:

"We are three down and need a couple people to stand up and make scores.

"It's done a bit with each new ball, making those periods important. It flattened out for them when the ball got older, and hopefully it's the same for us.

"The pitch has been under covers since lunch. They're covered sheets not aired sheets, so I'm sure there will be some moisture in it."