County Championship: Glamorgan bowlers on top at Leicester

Image copyright Huw Evans Agency Image caption Michael Hogan made his first class debut aged 28 in Australia

Specsavers County Championship Division Two, Fischer County Ground (day one): Leicestershire 191: Dexter 87; Hogan 3-41, de Lange 3-56 Glamorgan 82-0: Selman 39* Glamorgan (3 pts) trail Leicestershire (0 pts) by 109 runs Scorecard

Glamorgan dominated day one as Leicestershire were dismissed for 191, despite Neil Dexter's steady 87 as the Foxes fought back from 65-6.

Glamorgan's Nick Selman and Jack Murphy then reached 82-0 despite poor light.

All the visitors' bowlers looked threatening under cloudy skies, with the ever-reliable Michael Hogan (3-41) and the pacey Marchant de Lange (3-56) taking the honours.

But Dexter and Callum Parkinson (30) added 80 in an eighth-wicket stand.

Home wicket-keeper Lewis Hill had to retire after a blow on the arm, but resumed his innings after an x-ray showed no break.

Leicestershire all-rounder Neil Dexter told BBC Radio Leicester:

"I think they bowled exceptionally well, we were in a really bad position before getting the total we did. Once the ball gets a bit older, it does get a bit easier but it's a wicket I never really felt in on.

"But allowing them to have some free runs is not acceptable at this level, we've got to come back and be right on it otherwise this game can slip away from us."

Glamorgan fast bowler Marchant de Lange told BBC Sport Wales:

"Hogan and Timm (van der Gugten) set it up nicely for us, building up the pressure and not giving away any free runs, myself and David Lloyd just took the same template to back up their efforts.

"It's not the kind of wicket where it's going to bounce or seam around, you've got to stay patient for long enough. Then our openers did well in testing conditions, and it's been an excellent day for us."