County Championship: Middlesex and Gloucestershire frustrated by rain

Specsavers County Championship Division Two, Lord's (day two): Middlesex 455-8 dec: Gubbins 99, Malan 76, Morgan 76; Worrall 3-73 Gloucestershire: Yet to bat Middlesex 4 pts, Gloucestershire 2 pts Scorecard

Only 26 overs were possible because of rain on day two of the County Championship match between Middlesex and Gloucestershire at Lord's.

Middlesex moved from their overnight 356-6 to 455-8 declared.

But rain started falling on the stroke of lunch and the players remained off for the rest of the day.

James Harris (24) and John Simpson (32) were the batsmen to fall, both to Craig Miles, as they just failed to earn Middlesex maximum batting bonus points.

Ollie Rayner (27 not out) and Tom Helm (25 not out) scored quickly before the weather had the final say.

Middlesex fast bowler Steven Finn:

"The plan was to hit that 400-mark within those 110 overs without doing anything too reckless and unfortunately those last few overs we couldn't seem to lay too much bat on ball.

"That's because we did lose a couple of wickets just before that period. There's no blame there on the guys - we're disappointed we didn't get it.

"But we're in a fantastic position within the game. Hopefully, when the rain stops we can try and force a result."

Gloucestershire captain Chris Dent:

"Craig Miles bowled really well and Middlesex gave us the opportunity to get a couple of wickets as they were looking to push on and get that bonus point which played into our hands.

"We have just got to come out and bat big and see how the game goes from there. It doesn't seem a bad wicket.

"They have a good bowling attack. But, as well as being disciplined, we have to keep the scoreboard ticking."