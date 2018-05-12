County Championship: Warwickshire hold upper hand against Northamptonshire

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Olly Stone took 8-80 in Warwickshire's opening Division Two game against Sussex

Specsavers County Championship Division Two, Edgbaston (day two): Northamptonshire 256 & 160-7: Duckett 38; Stone 3-30 Warwickshire 265: Ambrose 78, Bell 61; Crook 4-51, Bracewell 4-71 Northamptonshire (5 pts) lead Warwickshire (5 pts) by 151 runs Scorecard

Olly Stone took three wickets to bowl Division Two leaders Warwickshire into a potentially match-winning position against his old club Northamptonshire.

Tim Ambrose hit 78 in a ninth-wicket stand of 95 with Henry Brookes (50) as the Bears were dismissed for 265 to earn a slender first-innings lead.

Northants then stumbled to 160-7, a lead of 151 when bad light intervened.

Stone finished with 3-30, including the removal of Josh Cobb and Steven Crook late on to give Warwickshire the edge.

Former England wicketkeeper Ambrose, 35, has now made 302 runs from just four Championship innings this season, having preceded this 78 with scores of 81, 103 and 40.

Warwickshire wicketkeeper Tim Ambrose:

"I am happy with the way I'm hitting it this season, though I am fortunate to be batting down at seven.

"At this stage of the season I really feel for opening batsmen because it is a lot harder up there.

"It's pretty even after two days and a really exciting match. It's been good to play in and good to watch as both teams have been on top for spells and then the other has fought back."

Northamptonshire captain Alex Wakeley:

"At one stage, we were looking at a lead of 50 but Tim Ambrose batted very well and now it is set up for an interesting game.

"If you want to dominate games you need one of your top three to be scoring hundreds and that hasn't been happening for us.

That has meant we have had to scrap and that really sums up this match - a scrap. If we can get to around 200 in front it will be interesting."