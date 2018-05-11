IPL: Jos Buttler hits highest T20 score as Rajasthan Royals beat Chennai

Image copyright AFP Image caption Buttler was dropped on 67 and 80

Indian Premier League, Jaipur Chennai Super Kings 176-4 (20 overs): Raina 52, Archer 2-42 Rajasthan Royals 177-6 (19.5 overs): Buttler 95* Rajasthan Royals win by four wickets Scorecard

England's Jos Buttler hit his highest Twenty20 score of 95 not out to help Rajasthan Royals to a thrilling victory in the Indian Premier League.

Buttler's knock came off 60 balls to help Rajasthan chase down Chennai Super Kings' total of 176 with one ball and four wickets remaining.

The wicketkeeper-batsman opened the batting with England team-mate Ben Stokes, who made 11.

Buttler hit 11 fours and two sixes to pass his previous T20 high score of 82.

He has now scored four consecutive half centuries in this season's IPL and has scored 415 runs in 11 matches, the sixth most of any player.

Rajasthan needed 12 from the final over, bowled by West Indian Dwayne Bravo, and Buttler followed consecutive twos with a six over mid-wicket and another two from the penultimate ball.

England batsman Sam Billings had earlier scored 27 for Chennai before being run out by Buttler while Indian Suresh Raina hit 52, Australian Shane Watson 39 and former India captain MS Dhoni 33 not out.

England bowler David Willey took 1-47 for Chennai while Sussex all-rounder Jofra Archer claimed 2-42 for Rajasthan.

The win takes Rajasthan level on points with fourth-placed Mumbai Indians with three matches remaining the group stage. The top four teams qualify for the play-off stages.