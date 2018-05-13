Glamorgan Cricket: Craig Meschede to miss One-Day Cup

Share this with Email Share this with Facebook Share this with Twitter Share this with Whatsapp
Image copyright Huw Evans picture agency
Image caption Craig Meschede spent five years at Somerset before joining Glamorgan

Glamorgan all-rounder Craig Meschede is set to miss the county's One-Day Cup campaign, starting on Friday 18 May, with a serious calf muscle tear.

Meschede, a regular in the 2017 limited-overs side, sustained the injury while batting in a second 11 game against Hampshire at Southampton.

The county hope he will be fit by the time of the Vitality Blast in July.

Fellow all-rounder Graham Wagg is likely to return to the first team squad for the 50-overs competition.