County Championship: Middlesex enforce follow-on against Gloucestershire

Specsavers County Championship Division Two, Lord's (day three): Middlesex 455-8 dec: Gubbins 99, Malan 76, Morgan 76; Worrall 3-73 Gloucestershire 210 & 66-2: Dent 35; Helm 1-14 Middlesex (8 pt) lead Gloucestershire (3 pts) by 179 runs with 8 wickets remaining Scorecard

Middlesex enforced the follow-on as they continued to dominate by taking 12 Gloucestershire wickets on day three.

With the hosts having declared on 455-8, Gloucestershire started brightly but failed to build partnerships after opener James Bracey (28) was caught.

Chris Dent (66) and Benny Howell (47) dug in but Hilton Cartwright's career-best 4-33 helped bowl them out for 210.

The visitors were put in again after tea at Lord's, losing Howell and Dent again to close 179 runs behind on 66-2.

Middlesex will be looking to secure victory without the need to bat again, while their opponents must frustrate them on the final day to try and secure a draw, with no rain in Monday's forecast.

Middlesex and Australia batsman Hilton Cartwright:

"It's still a pretty good wicket to bat on. To get 12 wickets, the boys are very happy. It sets us up well.

"Getting a good bowl-out these last few games has given me some rhythm and career-best figures is nice. Having the likes of Finn and Helmy, who know their stuff, and being able to bowl around them is handy as well.

"With one win, two losses and a draw - it'd be nice to win going into the one-dayers and gain a bit of momentum going forward for the rest of the season."

Gloucestershire captain Chris Dent:

"We got off to a good start and then fell away a little bit. They bowled well and hit the deck hard and unfortunately we didn't capitalise our start.

"We'd have liked to have gone in none down, but two gives us a chance - with eight wickets in the bank - to bat the whole day. That's what we've got to do.

"The wicket's pretty good. There's not too many demons in it and, if you get through one session with damage limitation, then you've got a good chance to get through the next two."