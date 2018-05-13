County Championship: Poynter & Richardson give Durham lead against Derbyshire

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Stuart Poynter's century was his first in the County Championship

Stuart Poynter and Michael Richardson re-wrote the Durham record books as both scored centuries on day three against Derbyshire.

Poynter hit a career-best 170 off 206 balls and Richardson made 115 as they put on 278 in Durham's 520 all out.

It was a new Durham sixth-wicket record stand, and the club's highest for any wicket against Derbyshire.

Tony Palladino took 4-87 for the home side, who had to face two overs before closing on 1-0, still 92 runs behind.

Derbyshire took three wickets during the morning session, including Graham Clark for 63, but had to wait 64 overs for their next success.

Richardson and Poynter reached their half-centuries from successive balls, but thereafter the latter accelerated away, hitting 18 fours before he was lbw to Duanne Olivier (2-124)

Partner Richardson followed in similar fashion three overs later, having faced 22 balls more than Poynter, as he became one of Palladino's four victims.

Durham's previous sixth-wicket record stand was 249 by Gordon Muchall and Phil Mustard against Kent in 2006.