IPL: Jos Buttler helps Rajasthan Royals beat Mumbai Indians

Indian Premier League, Mumbai: Mumbai Indians 168-6 (20 overs): Lewis 60*, Archer 2-16 Rajasthan Royals 171-3 (18 overs): Buttler 94*, Rahane 37 Rajasthan Royals won by seven wickets Scorecard. Table

Jos Buttler struck an unbeaten 94 to lead Rajasthan Royals to a seven-wicket win against Mumbai Indians.

The England wicketkeeper - opening the batting - hit five sixes in his 53-ball stay to get the Royals to their target of 169 with two overs to spare.

Buttler has made five consecutive half-centuries - tying the IPL record of Virender Sehwag - since being promoted to open.

His England team-mate Ben Stokes took two wickets for the Royals.

Sussex all-rounder Jofra Archer also claimed two wickets, while Stokes was at the other end when Buttler hit the winning runs.

The Royals won only three of their opening nine matches, during which time Buttler was pushed to the top of the order.

He has responded with scores of 67, 51, 82, 95 not out and this latest effort of 94 not out.

A run of three consecutive victories has lifted Rajasthan to fifth in the table, level on 12 points with fourth-placed Kolkata Knight Riders who they meet in their next game on Tuesday.

The top four teams qualify for the end-of-season play-offs.