Michael Hogan: Glamorgan captain rues missed chances in Leicestershire loss

Image copyright Huw Evans picture agency Image caption Glamorgan's Michael Hogan says a new fitness regime has improved his bowling

Glamorgan captain Michael Hogan says the team have to take opportunities better after finishing the first block of Championship games with a win, a draw and two defeats.

They lost to Leicestershire by three runs as Marchant de Lange was caught going for a dramatic winning hit.

"We'll keep backing our young boys, we'll ride the ups and downs and move forward," said Hogan.

"But we had two chances to boss the game and we didn't get it right."

Tail-ender de Lange struck eight enormous sixes in a career-best 90 at Leicester, almost snatching victory from an impossible-seeming position following a top-order collapse.

Keeping spirits up

"We were dead and gone but we saw something special from de Lange, it gave us an opportunity to win we probably didn't deserve," head coach Robert Croft told BBC Sport Wales.

"But spirit-wise you can pick up a lot from that sort of thing, and that's what we're going to feed off. Nothing gets swept under the carpet and it's important all our players, irrelevant of age, are seeking to improve.

"Don't forget in our top five we've got four men who are 22 and under, and they're learning the game at first-class level."

Murphy's progress

Jack Murphy, 22, is one of those, with an impressive average of 38 despite not having opened the batting at first-class level before, and sharing four opening stands of more than 50 with Nick Selman out of seven innings.

"He's really worked hard on his batting and turned himself into an opener, so credit to him after his bowling went off. I can't remember in my time when we had four out of seven opening partnerships of 50, that is a positive sign," said Hogan.

The Championship captain claimed a second five-wicket haul of the season at Leicester and Hogan says his form is down to being lighter than last season.

"I've changed a bit on my fitness, starting the season a couple of kilos lighter and it's working well although I know I don't look like I carry too much weight!

"I'm happy with the way the ball is coming out but you'd still swap it for a win."

Hogan will now hand over the reins to limited-overs captain Colin Ingram for the eight group matches in the One-Day Cup, starting against Gloucestershire on Friday 18 May.

Experienced all-rounder Graham Wagg could also feature in the team to start the competition, but fellow all-rounder Craig Meschede is side-lined with a calf injury, while batsman Kiran Carlson is unavailable for the first five matches because of Cardiff University exams.