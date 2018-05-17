One-Day Cup: Tom Westley scores 134 as Essex beat Middlesex by six wickets

Image caption Tom Westley survived being dropped three times on his way to a century at Radlett
Royal London One-Day Cup, Radlett CC
Middlesex 250 (48.3 overs): Gubbins 50, Morgan 45; Bopara 3-30, Wagner 3-40
Essex 253-4 (42.4 overs): Westley 134, Chopra 59; Patel 3-41
Essex beat Middlesex by six wickets
Tom Westley made a career-best 50-over score of 134 as Essex beat Middlesex by six wickets in the One-Day Cup.

England international Westley, 29, survived being dropped three times on his way to a 94-ball century.

Varun Chopra (59) put on 153 for the second wicket with Westley as Essex won with 44 balls to spare, making 253-4.

Nick Gubbins had earlier made 50 from 52 balls but Middlesex slumped to 250 all out from 79-0, Ravi Bopara and Neil Wagner both taking three wickets.

Westley's fifth List A career century will have come as welcome relief following a tough start to his County Championship campaign this season with three ducks from seven innings.

England one-day captain Eoin Morgan was one of several Middlesex batsman who failed to kick on from a promising start when he fell for 45 off 55 balls.

Their stand-in captain Steven Finn also finished wicketless from his seven overs with the ball.

