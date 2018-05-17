One-Day Cup: Derbyshire score 357 as they beat Warwickshire

Share this with Email Share this with Facebook Share this with Twitter Share this with Whatsapp
Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption Billy Godleman struck 12 fours and three sixes in his 137 off 116 balls
Royal London One-Day Cup, Edgbaston
Derbyshire 357-8 (50 overs): Godleman 137, Slater 69, Madsen 58; Trott 4-65
Warwickshire 300 (45.3 overs): Hain 108; Sharif 2-31
Derbyshire beat Warwickshire by 57 runs
Match scorecard

Derbyshire made their highest-ever score in 50-over cricket as they began this season's One-Day Cup campaign with a 57-run win over Warwickshire.

Led by opener Billy Godleman's career-best 137, and fifties from Ben Slater (69) and Wayne Madsen (58), the visitors piled up 357-8 at Edgbaston.

Jonathan Trott was the surprising standout bowler with 4-65.

Sam Hain made a fine 108 in the chase, and Keith Barker blasted 48 not out, but Warwickshire were all out for 300.

The Bears looked well set at 173-3 in the 27th over, with Hain and Adam Hose scoring at a good rate.

However, once Hose sent a return catch to Ravi Rampaul for 33, wickets fell regularly and Barker's 34-ball innings could not save his side.

Derbyshire have twice surpassed 357 in List A cricket, but their 365-3 against Cornwall in 1986 came off 60 overs, and the 366-4 they scored against Combined Universities five years later was a 55-over match.

More on this story

Cricket commentaries

15 may 2018