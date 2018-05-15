Safyaan Sharif: Derbyshire sign Scotland paceman for T20 Blast and One-Day Cup

Share this with Email Share this with Facebook Share this with Twitter Share this with Whatsapp
Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption Safyaan Sharif made his international debut in 2011

Derbyshire have signed Scotland international fast bowler Safyaan Sharif to play in the One-Day Cup and T20 Blast competitions this summer.

The 26-year-old has played 35 ODIs, taking 53 wickets at an average of 25.41 and with best figures of 5-33.

He has also taken 52 wickets at 19.80 from 42 international Twenty20 matches.

Cricket adviser Kim Barnett said: "He's a talented quick bowler and showed this winter he has ability to take wickets and perform to a high standard."

More on this story

Safyaan Sharif in line for Scotland debut against Dutch

17 june 2011