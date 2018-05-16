Wednesday club cricket results

Image copyright Press Eye

After the second series of games in the Lagan Valley Steels Twenty/20 Cup Section A, undefeated CSNI have moved to the top of the table following an eight wicket win over Instonians at Stormont.

In the other tie, Waringstown picked up their first points with a 43 run success against Armagh.

CSNI now have eight points, Instonians and Waringstown are both on four points and Armagh have none.

Wednesday 16 May

Lagan ValleySteels Twenty/20 Cup

CSNI v Instonians

Instonians 100: S Getkake 32

CSNI 101-2: M Ellison 44 no, M Topping 35 no

CSNI won by eight wickets

Waringstown v Armagh

Waringstown 143-3: J McCollum 35, L Nelson 34

Armagh 100-9: S V Schalkwyk 61

Waringstown won by 43 runs