One-Day Cup: Worcestershire beat Derbyshire in opening game

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Tom Fell was one of three Worcesteshire batsmen to pass fifty against Derbyshire

Royal London One-Day Cup, Blackfinch New Road Worcestershire 323-6 (50 overs): Whiteley 58, Cox 56, Fell 56; Hughes 2-49 Derbyshire 273 (46.3 overs): Madsen 87, Reece 62; Leach 2-28, Head 2-48, Mitchell 2-48 Worcestershire beat Derbyshire by 50 runs Match scorecard

Worcestershire launched their One-Day Cup campaign with a 50-run victory over Derbyshire at New Road.

Ross Whiteley (58), Ben Cox (56 not out) and Tom Fell (56) all made half-centuries as the hosts reached 323-6 - their second biggest total at their home ground in 50-over cricket.

Wayne Madsen's 87, aided by 62 from Luis Reece, kept Derbyshire in contention at 208-4 with 15 overs left.

But they then lost three wickets in six balls before being bowled out for 273.

Three Worcestershire bowlers took two wickets apiece, with Travis Head (2-48) ending Madsen's aggressive 70-ball innings.

It was the Pears' first win in any competition since Kevin Sharp's appointment as head coach for this season, after starting with four defeats in five games in the County Championship.