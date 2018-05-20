One-Day Cup: Jeetan Patel stars as Bears beat Yorkshire at Headingley
|Royal London One-Day Cup, Emerald Headingley
|Yorkshire 247-9 (50 overs): Pujara 73, Kohler-Cadmore 39, Lyth 38; Patel 4-33
|Warwickshire 248-5 (45.4 overs): Hain 102*, Trott 50, Hose 44
|Warwickshire beat Yorkshire by five wickets
Warwickshire captain Jeetan Patel took 4-33 and Sam Hain hit a ton as the Bears got their first One-Day Cup win of the season against Yorkshire.
After openers Tom Kohler-Cadmore and Adam Lyth put on 80 inside the first 12 overs, Yorkshire were reeled in when both went in the space of three balls, Cheteshwar Pujara top-scoring with 73.
Having limited the Tykes to 247-9, Hain then made a fine unbeaten 102.
Jonathan Trott hit 50 as the Bears made 248-5 to win with 25 balls to spare.
Adam Hose also weighed in with an important 44 in a 97-run stand with England Lions batsman Hain.