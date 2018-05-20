One-Day Cup: Jeetan Patel stars as Bears beat Yorkshire at Headingley

Image copyright Rex Features
Image caption Warwickshire captain Jeetan Patel has now taken 1,235 wickets in his career, in all three forms
Royal London One-Day Cup, Emerald Headingley
Yorkshire 247-9 (50 overs): Pujara 73, Kohler-Cadmore 39, Lyth 38; Patel 4-33
Warwickshire 248-5 (45.4 overs): Hain 102*, Trott 50, Hose 44
Warwickshire beat Yorkshire by five wickets
Warwickshire captain Jeetan Patel took 4-33 and Sam Hain hit a ton as the Bears got their first One-Day Cup win of the season against Yorkshire.

After openers Tom Kohler-Cadmore and Adam Lyth put on 80 inside the first 12 overs, Yorkshire were reeled in when both went in the space of three balls, Cheteshwar Pujara top-scoring with 73.

Having limited the Tykes to 247-9, Hain then made a fine unbeaten 102.

Jonathan Trott hit 50 as the Bears made 248-5 to win with 25 balls to spare.

Adam Hose also weighed in with an important 44 in a 97-run stand with England Lions batsman Hain.

