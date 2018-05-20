One-Day Cup: Hildreth best earns Somerset win over Glamorgan

Image copyright Rex Features Image caption James Hildreth's knock of 159 surpassed his previous List A best of 151 against Scotland in 2009

Royal London One-Day Cup, The Cooper Associates County Ground Somerset 372-7 (50 overs): Hildreth 159, Trego 56 Glamorgan 289 (46 overs): Ingram 85 Somerset beat Glamorgan by 83 runs Match scorecard

James Hildreth blasted a superb career-best 159 off just 125 balls as Somerset beat Glamorgan by 83 runs for their second One-Day Cup win.

Hildreth, who was dropped on 63, smashed eight sixes and 13 fours as Somerset raced to 372-7.

Peter Trego made 56 while Tom Abell hit 40 off just 25 balls.

Glamorgan were bowled out for 289 in reply, Colin Ingram top-scoring with 85 off 70, but rarely looked likely to threaten their target.

Tim Groenewald took the vital wickets of Ingram and fellow Test batsman Shaun Marsh, both caught in the deep, with Max Waller claiming four catches in all.

Those dismissals after a slow start left too much for the middle and lower order, despite some brave hitting from Marchant de Lange (40).

Glamorgan bowler Michael Hogan faces a scan on a hamstring injury which saw him limp off after bowling, and bat with a runner.

Somerset batsman James Hildreth:

"As the sun got on it, it turned into a wicket on which runs could be scored freely. Peter Trego batted very nicely and took his chances well, I think we bat really well together and feed off each other nicely, then Tom Abell played a crucial innings in the context of the game.

"We hoped it would be enough but at Taunton you never quite know because when marsh and Ingram were together I was thinking we needed to get them out- those two wickets were huge."

Glamorgan captain Colin Ingram told BBC Sport Wales:

"We had opportunities in the field but a key moment in the game was putting Hildreth down (when he was) in the sixties and he played really well after that and put us under pressure.

"Batting-wise, a few of us got in and got out, that was disappointing, it was nice to spend time in the middle and I feel my game's ticking over well. But if I can turn that into 150 and some-one else chips in, we'll get a lot closer."