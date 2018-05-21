One-Day Cup: Hampshire pick up second win in two matches with victory against Surrey
|Royal London One-Day Cup, Ageas Bowl
|Surrey 262-7 (44 overs): Elgar 91, Borthwick 46*, Burns 46; Crane 3-45
|Hampshire 227-6 (32.5 overs): Rossouw 90, Weatherley 46*; Clarke 4-48
|Hampshire beat Surrey by four wickets (DLS Method)
|Match scorecard
Rilee Rossouw struck an entertaining 90 to help Hampshire maintain their 100% start in the One-Day Cup with a four-wicket win against Surrey.
In a rain-reduced game, Hampshire reached a revised target of 227 from 34 overs with seven balls to spare.
Left-hander Rossouw struck 11 fours and two sixes in his 68-ball knock.
Earlier, fellow South African Dean Elgar top scored with 91 for Surrey before rain reduced their innings to 44 overs in which they posted 262-7.
Hampshire have two wins from two in the South Group, while last season's runners-up Surrey have lost their first two games.
The hosts looked set for a more convincing victory before Rossouw fell at 167-3. He was one of four wickets for Surrey all-rounder Rikki Clarke, whose 4-48 in seven overs threatened to claw his side back into it.
England leg-spinner Mason Crane continued his encouraging return from a stress fracture of the back, taking 3-45 from eight overs for Hampshire.