Thursday club cricket results
Lagan Valley Steels Twenty20 Cup
Section B
Rohan Pretorius made light work of the CIYMS bowling when he accumulated an undefeated 87 in North Down's 40-run victory in the Lagan Valley Steels game at Belmont.
In the other game Carrickfergus managed a two-run win at Muckamore. These were the first contests in the section as both the opening fixtures were postponed with all four teams being awarded two points.
North Down and Carrickfergus now have six points with CIYMS and Muckamore on two. Each team still has four fixtures remaining.
CIYMS v North Down
North Down 173-3 R Pretorius 87 no, A Shields 57
CIYMS 133 C Dougherty 38
North Down won by 40 runs
Muckamore v Carrickfergus
Carrickfergus 145-6 A Hagan 34 no
Muckamore 143
Carrickfergus won by two runs