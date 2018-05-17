Thursday club cricket results

Image copyright Press Eye

Lagan Valley Steels Twenty20 Cup

Section B

Rohan Pretorius made light work of the CIYMS bowling when he accumulated an undefeated 87 in North Down's 40-run victory in the Lagan Valley Steels game at Belmont.

In the other game Carrickfergus managed a two-run win at Muckamore. These were the first contests in the section as both the opening fixtures were postponed with all four teams being awarded two points.

North Down and Carrickfergus now have six points with CIYMS and Muckamore on two. Each team still has four fixtures remaining.

CIYMS v North Down

North Down 173-3 R Pretorius 87 no, A Shields 57

CIYMS 133 C Dougherty 38

North Down won by 40 runs

Muckamore v Carrickfergus

Carrickfergus 145-6 A Hagan 34 no

Muckamore 143

Carrickfergus won by two runs