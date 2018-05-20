Weekend club cricket results
Sunday 20 May
An undefeated 108 by CJ Drummond steered Muckamore to a one-wicket Irish Senior Cup success at Malahide on Saturday and he was again in top form on Sunday with 56 when his team squeezed through against CSNI in the Robinson Services Premier League game.
Despite the gloom and damp conditions the visitors were still in the contest with a couple of overs remaining but when Andre Malan was caught on the boundary for 48 with only six balls remaining their hopes were virtually dashed.
With Armagh and Carrickfergus both losing every team in the Robinson Services Premier League has now suffered at least one defeat. Instonians and Waringstown jointly head the table with eight points but they have played a game more than the others. CSNI are the only team with two defeats.
Armagh v Waringstown
Armagh 69 C Russell 31
Waringstown 71-0 J Hall 34 no, A Dennison 33 no
Waringstown won by ten wickets
Carrickfergus v CIYMS
CIYMS 269-4 van der Merve 51 no, N Jones 45
Carrickfergus D/L target 237 off 37 overs - 124-9 (P Botha injured)
CIYMS won by Duckworth Lewis
Muckamore v CSNI
Muckamore 181-9 CJ Drummond 56
CSNI 172-9 A Malan 48
Muckamore won by nine runs
Saturday 19 May
ROBINSON SERVICES PREMIER LEAGUE
Instonians v Waringstown
Nearly 600 runs scored on a perfect wicket at Shaw's Bridge where the visitors, thanks to a century by Adam Dennison, won the points.
Waringstown 307-8 A Dennison 116, S Khan 56
Instonians 279 A White 71, S Getkake 55
Waringstown won by 28 runs
IRISH SENIOR CUP
Leinster will have eight teams, the NCU seven the North-West one (Strabane were promoted to the NW Premiership this season) and Munster will not be represented in the second round draw of the Irish Senior Cup.
The closest contest was at Donemana where two runs were needed from the final delivery but the home side lost by one run to Merrion when 589 runs were accumulated.
Armagh v Balbriggan
Armagh 165
Balbriggan 166-1 C Fletcher 88 no
Balbriggan won by nine wickets
Bready v CSNI
CSNI 243 M Ellison 131
Bready 170 A Lucas 38 no
CSNI won by 73 runs
Carrickfergus v Coleraine
Carrickfergus 237-8 J Burton 87, S Campbell 4-42
Coleraine 107
Carrickfergus won by 130 runs
CIYMS v North County
CIYMS 220 C Dougherty 122
North County 112
CIYMS won by 108 runs
Clontarf v Brigade
Clontarf 263-7 A Pienaar 92, R Coghlan 46
Brigade 161 J Thompson 59, A Pienaar 3-44
Clontarf won by 102 runs
Cork County v Strabane
Strabane 222-8 P Gillespie 82, M Bauer 4-44
Cork County 218
Strabane won by four runs
Donemana v Merrion
Merrion 295-7 J Anderson 78, J Carty 72, D Joyce 72
Donemana 294 G McClintock 85
Donemana needed two runs from the final delivery for victory but lost by one run
Eglinton v Leinster
Eglinton 217-7
Leinster 218-3
Leinster won by seven wickets
Fox Lodge v North Down
Fox Lodge 163
North Down 165-5 A Shields 80 no
North Down won by five wickets
Malahide v Muckamore
Malahide 208-6
Muckamore 209-9
Muckamore won by one wicket
Phoenix v Ardmore
Ardmore 190 K Martin 60
Phoenix 191-3
Phoenix won by seven wickets
YMCA v Cork Harlequins
Cork Harlequins 159
YMCA 160 for three
YMCA won by seven wickets