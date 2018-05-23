One-Day Cup: Patel stars as Nottinghamshire crush Leicestershire

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Samit Patel hit 14 fours and two sixes in his 63-ball century

Royal London One-Day Cup, Fischer County Ground Nottinghamshire 409-7: Patel 100, Wessels 76, Moores, 76, Nash 56; Dexter 2-50 Leicestershire 316-9: Tom Wells 69, Parkinson 52 no, Neil Dexter 45; Gurney 4-58 Nottinghamshire beat Leicestershire by 93 runs Match scorecard

Samit Patel hit a 63-ball century as Nottinghamshire posted 409-7 to crush Leicestershire by 93 runs in the One-Day Cup at Grace Road.

A blistering start by Chris Nash (56) and Riki Wessels (76) set the tone and Tom Moores (76) helped the Outlaws reach 340 before the fifth wicket fell.

England bowler Jake Ball took two early wickets as the Foxes stumbled to 46-3.

Neil Dexter (45), Tom Wells (69) and Parkinson (52*) led a revival but the poor start scuppered any victory hopes.

Harry Gurney clean bowled Wells, ending with 4-58 to ensure reigning champions Notts' second win from three matches in this season's competition.