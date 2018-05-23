One-Day Cup: Luke Procter sees Northants to victory over former county Lancashire

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Lancashire's Dane Vilas made his first half century of this summer's One-Day Cup

Royal London One-Day Cup, County Ground, Northampton Lancashire 279-8 (50 overs): Vilas 83*, Jennings 69, Davies 59 Northamptonshire 282-8 (49.5 overs): Levi 90, Cobb 57, Procter 43* Northants won by two wickets Match scorecard

Ex-Lancashire all-rounder Luke Procter helped Northants to a two-wicket One-Day Cup win over his old side with just a ball to spare at Wantage Road.

Dane Vilas hit an unbeaten 83, backed by half-centuries from openers Keaton Jennings (69) and Alex Davies (59), as Lancashire posted 282-8.

After a 113-run opening stand from Josh Cobb (57) and Richard Levi (90), three quick wickets left the hosts on 199-5.

But they made 282-8, Procter coming in at seven to hit 43 not out in 38 balls.

The exciting finish was generated by a calamitous run-out just when Northants needed a seemingly routine 86 to win from 17 overs with eight wickets in hand.

Alex Wakely set off for a single to extra cover, was sent back by Levi, and fell for 23.

Four balls later, Levi was then caught behind before Steven Crook then chipped a catch to midwicket.

But Procter kept his head Procter to flick leg spinner Matt Parkinson through midwicket for the winning boundary.

In is first meeting with his old club since joining Northants on a three-year deal over the winter, Procter had also earlier taken 1-33 off his seven overs.