One-Day Cup: Worcestershire beat Yorkshire despite Pujara's 101

Share this with Email Share this with Facebook Share this with Twitter Share this with Whatsapp
Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption Ross Whiteley hit two sixes and nine fours in his 41-ball innings for Worcestershire
Royal London One-Day Cup, Emerald Headingley
Worcestershire 350-6 (50 overs): Head 77, Whiteley 66*, Clarke 61, Cox 50
Yorkshire 346-9 (50 overs): Pujara 101, Kohler-Cadmore 89; Barnard 3-75
Worcestershire beat Yorkshire by four runs
Match scorecard

Worcestershire beat Yorkshire by four runs in the One-Day Cup at Headingley despite Cheteshwar Pujara's superb 101.

Travis Head (77) and Joe Clarke (61) gave the visitors a flying start after the early loss of Daryl Mitchell.

And Ross Whiteley (66no) and Ben Cox (50) then put on 110 in just 10 overs to see them to 350-6.

Pujara hit a six and 10 fours and Tom Kohler-Cadmore made 89 off 85 balls to keep Yorkshire in the hunt, but they came up short on 346-9.

Having hit the game's penultimate ball for six, Andy Hodd needed another off the final delivery from Charlie Morris to win the game for Yorkshire, but could only manage a single.

Consistent batting through their order was the key to success for Worcestershire, whose total was their third-highest in a 50-over game.

Clarke and Head both played fluently before the former was run out backing up at the non-striker's end, as spinner Adil Rashid deflected the ball onto the stumps.

When Head gave Rashid a return catch, they were 220-5, but Whiteley and Cox surpassed their 101-run stand in the county's opening game against Derbyshire to push the total well beyond 300.

Kohler-Cadmore - who made 118 for Worcestershire against Yorkshire in the same competition last summer before moving to Headingley - hit three sixes before holing out, and when Pujara did the same to end his 93-ball innings, the task proved just beyond Yorkshire's remaining batsmen.

More on this story

Kane Williamson: New Zealand limit Yorkshire signing's county availability

23 may 2018

Six former England players have been named scouts under new selection system

22 may 2018

One-Day Cup: Jeetan Patel stars as Bears beat Yorkshire at Headingley

20 may 2018

One-Day Cup: Worcestershire beat Derbyshire in opening game

19 may 2018

Cricket commentaries

15 may 2018