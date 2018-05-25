One-Day Cup: Durham beat Worcestershire on DLS method

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Durham bowler Chris Rushworth dismissed Daryl Mitchell in the first over of Worcestershire's reply

Royal London One-Day Cup, Roseworth Terrace, Gosforth Durham 209 (45.2 overs): Richardson 64, Harte 48; Morris 4-33 Worcestershire 82-4 (15 overs): D'Oliveira 33*; Rushworth 2-28 Durham beat Worcestershire by nine runs (Duckworth-Lewis-Stern method) Match scorecard

Durham beat Worcestershire by nine runs via the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern method, despite earlier totalling only 209 in 45.2 overs at Gosforth.

The hosts had been well set on 55-1, but the loss of opener Cameron Steel for 18 sparked a collapse.

Only Michael Richardson's 64 and 48 from Gareth Harte guided them beyond 200, with Charlie Morris taking 4-33.

Worcestershire recovered from 40-4 to 82-4 before the rain arrived - but they were nine runs short on the DLS method.

Brett D'Oliveira's run-a-ball 33 kept them in contention, but Chris Rushworth's 2-28 - including the scalp of opener Daryl Mitchell - proved crucial.

Having been knocked off top spot in north group with their first defeat, Worcestershire now face Lancashire at New Road in their next game on Sunday.

Durham, who have now won all four games they have staged at South Northumberland Cricket Club, travel south to face Northants on Sunday on the back of their first group victory.

Durham batsman Michael Richardson told BBC Radio Newcastle:

"We were aware of the Duckworth/Lewis score, as well as the rain coming. Even though this is a club ground their scoreboards are amazing. So Duckworth/Lewis was on from the word go.

"Usually that plays into the hands of the batting team. But then they lost crucial wickets. Our bowlers have bowled without a lot of luck in the opening three games. Today I think they may have got it.

"It's historically a difficult ground to bat first on. We didn't quite get to where we wanted to be. Even Brett D'Oliveira, who bowled the delivery that got me out, said I shouldn't be getting out to that. I either should have tried to hit the ball for six or really made sure I got it squarer.

"I was disappointed about missing out on a hundred but it seems a long way away now we've won. We've gone full circle. We were very frustrated not to chase 200 to beat them last year. Cricket's a funny game."

Worcestershire captain Joe Leach told BBC Hereford & Worcester:

"We're bitterly disappointed. We should have won that game easily. With the weather, we've let ourselves down. Our game management wasn't good enough.

"We've sat in the dressing room after the game and spoken about Duckworth/Lewis chases. We won't get many easier ones.

"We're very lucky we have all the figures available to us. We knew where we needed to be almost by the ball, depending on wickets.

"That's what makes the pill even harder to swallow because it was a pretty straightforward task for us."