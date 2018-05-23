IPL: Kolkata Knight Riders beat Rajasthan Royals in play-offs

Share this with Email Share this with Facebook Share this with Twitter Share this with Whatsapp
Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption Dinesh Karthik previously played for Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Lions in the IPL
Indian Premier League, Kolkata
Kolkata Knight Riders 169-7 (20 overs) Karthik 52, Gowtham 2-15
Rajasthan Royals 144-4 (20 overs) Samson 50, Chawla 2-24
Kolkata Knight Riders win by 25 runs
Scorecard

Kolkata Knight Riders eliminated Rajasthan Royals from the Indian Premier League play-offs with a 25-run victory at Eden Gardens.

The hosts had been put in to bat and made 169-7 from their 20 overs, helped by Dinesh Karthik's 52 and Andre Russell's unbeaten 49 from 32 balls.

Rajasthan were unable to chase down the target, as Sanju Samson's 50 took them to 144-4 in reply.

Kolkata face Sunrisers Hyderabad in Friday's second qualifier.

The winner of the match will play two-time champions Chennai Super Kings in Sunday's final.

More on this story

Indian Premier League: Chennai Super Kings beat Sunrisers Hyderabad to reach IPL final

22 may 2018