Dan Worrall: Gloucestershire pace bowler sustains foot injury

Image caption Dan Worrall was due to remain with Gloucestershire until the start of July

Australian pace bowler Dan Worrall will not play for Gloucestershire again this season because of a foot injury.

The 26-year-old, who has played three one-day internationals for Australia, was scheduled to remain with the county until the start of July.

Worrall had taken 16 wickets in four County Championship appearances.

"It is a crushing blow after such a promising start to his first season at the club," said a statement on Gloucestershire's website.

