One-Day Cup: Kent edge out Hampshire despite Weatherley hundred

Image copyright Rex Features Image caption Joe Weatherley hit 12 fours in his 112-ball innings, but it was all in vain for Hampshire

Royal London One-Day Cup, Ageas Bowl Kent 296-4 (50 overs): Bell-Drummond 82, Dickson 68* Hampshire 295-5 (50 overs): Weatherley 105*, Taylor 56 Kent beat Hampshire by one run Match scorecard

Hampshire suffered their first One-Day Cup defeat of the summer as Kent pulled off a thrilling one-run victory.

Joe Weatherley hit a maiden century for the home side, but they could only manage two of the four runs needed for victory off the final over of the game.

Weatherley, who played four dot-balls from Matt Henry before taking a single, was unbeaten on 105 in their 295-5.

Kent earlier totalled 296-4 with Daniel Bell-Drummond making 82 and Sean Dickson 68 not out off 41 balls.

Hampshire went into the game as the only unbeaten side in the competition, having won three of their first four matches, with one abandoned.

Kent lost batsman Heino Kuhn, who retired hurt with an arm injury on 25, but Dickson and Darren Stevens (26 not out) put on 57 in five overs at the end of their innings.

Hampshire made a good start in reply, but were 107-3 when James Vince was bowled by Joe Denly (2-67) in the 19th over.

Weatherley and Brad Taylor (56) added 133 for the fifth wicket, but the latter fell to Callum Haggett in the penultimate over and Lewis McManus could only manage one run from the final ball of the game when his team needed three.