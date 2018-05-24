One-Day Cup: Glamorgan bowler Marchant de Lange out of Kent game

Share this with Email Share this with Facebook Share this with Twitter Share this with Whatsapp
Image copyright Huw Evans picture agency
Image caption Marchant de Lange took 3-65 from nine overs in Glamorgan's two-run loss to Middlesex
Royal London One-Day Cup: Kent v Glamorgan
Date: Friday, 25 May Time: 11:00 BST Venue: Spitfire Ground, Canterbury
Coverage: Commentary on BBC Sport online and BBC Radio Kent DAB; updates on BBC Radio Wales and BBC Radio Kent FM

Glamorgan are without South Africa pace bowler Marchant de Lange for Friday's One-Day Cup match away to Kent.

De Lange is reported to have a hamstring strain, while seamer Michael Hogan has been ruled out for two to three weeks with a similar problem.

Ruaidhri Smith is the likely replacement, while batsman Jeremy Lawlor is in the first-team squad.

Kent add spinner Adam Riley to a 15-man squad, with both teams aiming for their first win of the campaign.

Kent (from): Denly (capt), Bell-Drummond, Dickson, Kuhn, Crawley, Blake, Stevens, Haggett, Rouse (wk),Henry, Podmore, Thomas, Claydon, Qayyum, Riley.

Glamorgan (from): Selman, Donald, Marsh, Ingram (capt), Lloyd, Cooke (wk), Wagg, Salter, Smith, van der Gugten, Carey, Cullen, Lawlor.

More on this story

One-Day Cup: Middlesex hold off Glamorgan in thriller

23 may 2018