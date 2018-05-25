England v Pakistan: Babar Azam to miss rest of series with broken wrist

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Azam went down after being hit on the wrist off the bowling of England's Ben Stokes

Pakistan batsman Babar Azam has been ruled out of the rest of the two-match series in England after breaking a wrist on day two of the first Test.

Babar, 23, top-scored with 68 to help the tourists to 350-8, a lead of 166.

But he had to retire hurt before the close of play at Lord's after being struck on the left wrist by a delivery from England's Ben Stokes.

"An X-ray unfortunately confirmed a fractured left wrist," said Pakistan physiotherapist Cliff Deacon.

"Normally with these sort of fractures, recovery varies between four to six weeks."