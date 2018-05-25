Indian Premier League: Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Kolkata Knight Riders to reach IPL final

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Rashid Khan played for Adelaide Strikers in the 2017-18 Big Bash League

Indian Premier League, Kolkata: Sunrisers Hyderabad 174-7 (20 overs): Saha 35, Rashid 3-19 Kolkata Knight Riders 161-9 (20 overs): Lynn 48, K Yadav 2-29 Hyderabad won by 13 runs Scorecard

An all-round show from Rashid Khan saw Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 13 runs to secure a place in Sunday's Indian Premier League final.

The 19-year-old hit an unbeaten 34 off 10 balls as his side posted 174-7 after being put in to bat at Eden Gardens.

Kolkata looked to be cruising in their chase before spinner Rashid claimed 3-19 in his four overs.

The Afghan was also involved in the run out of Nitish Rana and took two catches in the final over of the match.

Two-time champions Kolkata could only manage 161-9 in their chase in front of a packed home crowd.

Victory means Hyderabad will go to Mumbai for the final to face Chennai Super Kings, who beat them in the qualifier at the same venue on Tuesday, and who are led by former India captain MS Dhoni.

Hyderabad, who topped the table after the group stage but had lost their past four matches, appeared to be heading for a below-par total in their innings when big-hitting batsman Yusuf Pathan departed, leaving them on 138-7 with 11 deliveries left.

But teenager Rashid smashed four sixes and two boundaries in his knock as Kolkata fast bowler Prasidh Krishna conceded 24 runs in the final over of the innings.

Sunil Narine then gave Kolkata a strong start with his 26 off 13 balls and with Australian Chris Lynn also in good form, they looked in control before Rashid's late assault.

His throw from the deep caught out Rana and Robin Uthappa then saw his stumps shattered while trying to play a reverse sweep to the leg-spinner.

Kolkata lost captain Dinesh Karthik cheaply to left-arm spinner Shakib Al Hasan before Rashid dismissed Lynn for 48 and the dangerous Andre Russell.