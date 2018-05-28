England v Australia: Tourists promise to be "respectful" but "competitive" during limited-overs series

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Former opening batsman Justin Langer (left) took over from Darren Lehmann as coach in May

Australia will look to find the right balance between being "respectful" and "competitive" during their limited-overs series in England next month, says captain Tim Paine.

The tourists are seeking to mend their reputation in the wake of March's ball-tampering scandal in South Africa.

"We're not going over there to make up the numbers or be the nicest Australian team ever to play against," said Paine.

The Ashes rivals will play five one-day internationals and a Twenty20 match.

Paine and Justin Langer were named as Australia's new captain and coach after previous skipper Steve Smith, vice-captain David Warner and Cameron Bancroft were banned for their part in the ball-tampering scandal.

Darren Lehmann resigned as coach despite being cleared of any involvement.

"Justin sat us down for a team meeting last week and spoke about the Australian cricket team's values, and what he expects," Paine said on Monday in Brisbane before Australia departed for England.

"It's nothing that's brand new, nothing the guys haven't heard before - it's purely about acting on what we know is the right thing to do and the right way to play our cricket.

"That's been a huge focus for us - around our actions, our behaviours, and making sure we live up to the standards that the Australian cricket team should."

Australia will be without injured fast bowlers Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc.

Hazlewood, who took 21 English wickets during the Ashes, has been replaced in the squad by the uncapped Michael Neser as he has "low-level bone stress" in his back, according to Cricket Australia.

Eoin Morgan's England recorded a 4-1 one-day series win over Australia in January and became the world's number one ranked ODI side in May.

The first ODI takes place at the The Oval on 13 June.