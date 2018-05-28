England v Pakistan: Trevor Bayliss expects response from 'embarrassed' players

Image copyright Getty Images

England v Pakistan, second Test Dates: 1-5 June Time: 11:00 BST Venue: Headingley

Coach Trevor Bayliss says he expects a response from his "embarrassed" England side in the final Test against Pakistan at Headingley on Friday.

England were thrashed by nine wickets in the opening Test at Lord's and have not won in eight Tests.

They will fall from fifth to sixth in the rankings if they lose in Leeds.

"We have shown in the past that when we haven't played very well, come the next one, we've pulled the finger out," Bayliss said.

"I'd be expecting they'll be a little embarrassed about the way they've played in this game and their performance in the next one will be better."

England lost by 340 runs against South Africa in the second Test last summer, but won the third Test by 239 runs.

They lost the second Test against West Indies by five wickets in September and won the third by nine wickets.

However, England have won only two and lost six of their past nine Tests at Headingley.

"The test will come in the next one. They've been up for it in the past," Australian Bayliss, 55, said. "We've just got to be better and more consistent."

Image caption England have got to be smarter - Root

'You almost throw your hands up sometimes'

England were bowled out for 184 in the first innings and 242 in the second at Lord's.

They lost four wickets for six runs on the fourth and final day, having lost 4-19 the previous evening.

England have passed 400 only twice in the past 17 innings, and former England captain Michael Vaughan said: "It looks to me like the team aren't listening."

Asked if his message was getting through to the players, Bayliss said: "Obviously not enough. You almost throw your hands up sometimes.

"But what can you do? We continually deliver that type of message and we're working on it in the nets."

England dropped five catches in Pakistan's first-innings 363.

"Once the first one goes down, it's like when we lose a wicket or two - the confidence goes down," Bayliss added.

"I'm almost at a loss sometimes."

England have called up Lancashire opener Keaton Jennings to replace Mark Stoneman at Headingley.

Pakistan captain Sarfraz Ahmed has been fined 60% of his match fee and the rest of the team 30% for a slow over-rate at Lord's. They were three overs short of their target.

Sarfraz, 31, will face a suspension if Pakistan commit a further breach within 12 months.